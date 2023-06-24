Fire crews stop Proctor File in Jamul at 50 acres

The fire was the result of a 2 vehicle collision that spread to a brush/vegetation fire along Proctor Valley Rd.

JAMUL, Calif. — A brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Jamul, CA has been stopped at 50 acres. The only property that was lost was the two vehicles involved in the accident which initially caused the fire. No people were injured in the accident or the fire.

A call came in at 5:07 p.m. that a fire had started near a 2 vehicle accident on Proctor Valley Road in Jamul.

By 6:30 p.m., the fire had grown from a half acre to over 15 acres according to San Diego Sheriff. An evacuation order was lifted just before 7 p.m after it was initially given to those homes off Proctor Valley Road, Echo Valley Road and Shadow Valley Road.

Proctor Valley Road was closed in both directions for fire crews and remained closed into the evening while fire crews continued to monitor and put out hot spots.

The fire was initially reported at a half acre and moving at a medium rate, but it had the potential to spread to 100 acres. There were no structures threatened initially according to CalFire, one of the agencies with crews on the scene.

The fire is believed to be the result of a 2 vehicle collision spreading to vegetation nearby. The occupants of the vehicles were both removed from the cars and no injuries were reported.

#ProctorFire [Final] With the help of @usfs, @chulavistafire, and @CaliforniaDFW the fire has been stopped at 50 acres. No loss of property except for the two vehicles that were the cause of the fire. The 2 occupants were uninjured. pic.twitter.com/bEKgPHpqCZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2023

The evacuation orders for the #proctorfire have been lifted. Proctor Valley Road will remain closed in both directions for the next few hours. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 25, 2023

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vehicle fire that has spread into the vegetation off of Proctor Valley Road near Jamul. Currently 1/2 acre with a moderate rate of spread in light fuels.#ProctorFire pic.twitter.com/Eoes1idUNT — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2023