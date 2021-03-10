San Diegans learn safety tips for the start of Fire Prevention Week

It's important to not only protect yourself inside your home but also from wildfires.

SAN DIEGO — Sunday is the first day of Fire Prevention Week. This event started in 1925 and is observed each year in early October in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which happened on October 8, 1871.

For many, Fire Prevention Week sparks memories of the brush fires in Ramona in 2019, the devastating Witch Creek Fire in 2007 and the destructive Cedar Fire in 2003. All of these fires started in October.

"In the Cedar Fire and Witch Creek Fire, we lost houses and we lost lives. It was devastating. One was around October 26th during dry Santa Ana conditions and high winds. We are in a Santa Ana warning now, so you will notice things are going to be dry. You're going to feel it in your lips and skin," said Fire Captain Alma Lowry.

That’s one of the reasons local firefighters at College Area Station 10 held an event to perform an auto extrication safety demonstration, introduce crisis response canines and promote fire safety tips to children and EMTs like Alberto Guzman and Andrea Jensen.

"I think a fire truck is a really fast thing and it can save anything. Listen to your parents," said 6-year-old Hazel who attended the event.

"Wildfires are very common. It is important to have care and thought. Don’t be reckless and make sure to care for your environment. Prevention and education is huge and also have compassion for firefighters," said Jensen.

It's important to not only protect yourself inside your home but also from wildfires.

"Smoke detectors save lives. If you hear it chirping, change that battery. Wildfires are prevalent. Have a to-go bag that's there and ready to be away from your home for 72 hours. Also, make sure to turn emergency alerts on your cell phone," said Cpt. Lowry.