San Diego City leaders stress importance of preparedness as peak fire season begins

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — To raise awareness as the region enters peak fire season and highlight steps the City of San Diego has taken in preparation, Mayor Kevin Faulconer will be joined Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. by Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell and City Councilmember Chris Cate to urge residents to stay on high alert, get prepared and keep informed with historic fires raging in northern California.

“The fire season is now year-round in California, so we’ve made significant investments in recent years to make sure San Diego is ready when the next big fire hits,” Mayor Faulconer said. “Our residents can be confident that our firefighters have state-of-the-art equipment available to save lives and protect property. We all remember the devastating fires of 2003 and 2007 and we’re asking every San Diegan to do their part by making sure they are prepared in case of an emergency.”

Faulconer said he and the City Council have directed investments in new firefighting equipment so that San Diego firefighters have the gear necessary to attack a blaze from various angles.

Those investments include:

Eight additional fire engines specifically designed to help extinguish fires in high density areas.

Two additional brush engines specifically designed to assist in fighting wildfires by transporting firefighters to the scene and providing them with quick access to the fire, along with water and other necessary equipment.

A state-of-the-art Firehawk helicopter capable of night-flying and dousing fires with 1,000 gallons of water at a time, including improved safety features to help the crew get closer to the fires in order to help extinguish them quicker.

Additional investment of $13.7 million to build a storage facility to protect all helicopters from rust and corrosion.