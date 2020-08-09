San Diego County urges residents to be prepared to evacuate early, quickly as fire threat increases

Residents, particularly those who live in communities around the Valley Fire perimeter, are asked to be ready to evacuate in 15 minutes or less.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Valley Fire, which has grown to thousands of acres in Japatul Valley near Alpine in just a few days, was a growing threat to communities in San Diego County with the Santa Ana wind event forecast for Tuesday. Residents, particularly those who live in communities around the fire perimeter, are asked to be ready to evacuate in 15 minutes or less.

Santa Ana winds were projected as of midday Tuesday to pick up in the evening hours, so it is important that residents be ready to go before then. In some previous fires, residents have been given less than 15 minutes to evacuate and were alerted in the overnight hours.

“We want to remind people to get prepared to evacuate in case it is needed and stay alert to the weather conditions, news and notifications from officials. This is an active fire and it can change directions and intensity depending on weather, so it’s important to take warnings and orders seriously,” said Jeff Toney, Director of the Office of Emergency Services. “We also want people to know that if they do not feel safe, they can evacuate early. People do not need to, and should not, wait for an official evacuation order.”

Tips from the county include: