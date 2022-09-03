San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

First responders began attacking the first-alarm vegetation fire at around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said.

At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The California Highway Patrol first reported "lots of dark smoke" at 3:06 p.m. Saturday in the riverbed under the freeway, and the fire department sent units to battle the flames.

At 3:15 p.m., the CHP shut down westbound I-8 to the Morena Boulevard off-ramp.

At 3:21 p.m., the CHP reported a power pole was on fire, with flames going up the pole to the power lines.

Traffic was heavy in the area, officials said.