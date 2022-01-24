Firefighters from San Diego battling blaze in Big Sur

A total 60 firefighters from CAL FIRE San Diego – 8 engines and 2 hand crews – dispatched up to Big Sur over the weekend to try to help contain the fire.

BIG SUR, Calif. — Fire crews are starting to get a handle on an unusual and dangerous wildfire burning near Big Sur in Northern California.

“It’s unusual that this is happening in January, but we’ve been experiencing some pretty strong winds over the past week or so throughout the state,” said Fire Captain Frank Lococo with CAL FIRE San Diego.

Evacuation orders remained in place Monday for the Colorado Fire, burning in Monterey County.

“They’re making good progress on it, but it’s extremely deep terrain in Big Sur so it’s hard to get access,” said Captain Lococo. “It’s usually a pretty strenuous hike in for ground resources.”

A total 60 firefighters from CAL FIRE San Diego – 8 engines and 2 hand crews – dispatched up to Big Sur over the weekend to try to help contain the fire.

“They arrived in that county at about midnight, bedded down for a few hours, and they were on the fire line that next morning, so yea, it’s physically taxing and it’s mentally taxing, but it’s what we signed up to do,” said Captain Lococo.

The size of the fire is estimated at 700 acres and although it’s about 35% contained, there’s no telling how long firefighters from San Diego will be up there.

“It could be a couple of days. It could be upwards of a week,” said Captain Lococo. “It really depends on how much progress they make, and it’s pretty steep, treacherous terrain, so it takes a little time to get that containment line built, and really ensure that that fire is not going to escape those lines.”

Captain Lococo says that when his crews are on the road like this, they depend on each other.

“It’s really your family away from home, your home away from home, so you definitely build up that camaraderie with your counterparts and you trust each other to engage and fight a fire aggressively but obviously come home safely,” said Captain Lococo, who warns us that the winter months are not the time to let our guard down.

“There’s a tendency to possibly be more complacent, but we truly have the ability to have fires year round especially in Southern California, so always be prepared, you know, have that evacuation plan ready, make sure your family knows it,” said Captain Lococo. “In 2017, the Lilac Fire happened in the middle of December. It was highly destructive and damaging, and it can absolutely happen during winter.”