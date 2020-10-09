Fire crews work to extinguish Santee brush fire near homes

The blaze prompted evacuations of some nearby residences and the closure of traffic lanes in the immediate area while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

SANTEE, Calif. — Ground and airborne crews worked Thursday to extinguish a vegetation fire started off Carlton Hills Boulevard and Mission Gorge Road Santee.

The report came in just after noon of smoke coming out of a riverbed near several homes.

ASTREA helicopters were making water drops and firefighters on the ground were working to put out the fire according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The firefighting efforts quickly put out most of the flames, but they will continue to remain on scene until all of the hot spots are out.

Several civilians were seen side by side with firefighters using hoses to spray down the vegetation from the backyards of homes that line the riverbed.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

