Large fire burns at Otay Mesa auto wrecking yard

SDFD tweeted Cactus Road is closed between Interstate 905 and Siempre Viva and Airway Road is closed from Cactus to Brittania. Please use alternate routes.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Twenty residences were evacuated Saturday near a large fire burning at an auto wrecking yard, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews, along with the Chula Vista and Imperial Beach fire departments and Cal Fire San Diego, were battling the flames at 1950 Cactus Road, south of state Route 905.

Cactus Rd closed between 905 and Siempre Viva.

Airway Rd closed from Cactus to Brittania. Please use alternate routes. #cactusfire pic.twitter.com/CcXxjcic6I — SDFD (@SDFD) October 16, 2021

The fire was first reported at about noon Saturday, according to a fire department incident report. The first firefighting unit arrived at 12:11 p.m.

Thick black smoke from the fire was visible throughout the South Bay.

"Please avoid Cactus Road," the SDFD tweeted at 1:37 p.m. "Firefighters will be on this incident for several hours."

A total of 56 SDFD personnel were assigned to the fire, including four water tenders, two trucks, two helicopters, six engines and two medics.

A couple of vegetation fires that started near the yard were put out, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.