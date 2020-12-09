Emergency evacuations for those with disabilities are often extra challenging

The Valley Fire has pushed Diana to have a safety plan for her brother, Joaquin Carson, 51, who is autistic and has epilepsy.

JAMUL, Calif. — As San Diego County and CAL FIRE are urging residents to have a fire evacuation plan this fire season, those with families of special needs are having a challenging time.

The Valley Fire has driven Diana Pastora Carson of Lyons Valley in Jamul to try and have a safety plan for her brother.

Diana's brother, Joaquin Carson, 51, is autistic and has epilepsy. He knew there was a fire. He smelled the smoke and saw the glow over Lyons Valley on Saturday, September 5.

Diana said he was calm and quiet on Saturday, but he has unpredictable outbursts, and on bad days he's destructive.

She has called several agencies trying to find a safe place for her brother in case they had to evacuate.

"When we researched, called around to everybody we knew, there was no place that was acceptable and safe where the windows were unbreakable," Diana said.

A Go Fund Me Page 'Fire Evacuation Safe Home for Joaquin' was set up by friends and family to help raise money for a 24-foot long trailer that can be customized to fit Joaquin's needs.

Diana says they want to park the trailer in front of his home so the next emergency or fire they can pack up quickly and go. She plans to have Joaquin spend a lot of time in the trailer to get comfortable with spending time in there, so he doesn't feel scared or unsafe.

Before living with his sister, Joaquin was living in a behavioral institution for 15 years. For the last nine years, he's been able to live on his own down the hill from Diana on the family property. He lives downstairs with non-breakable windows in a house designed for safety with 24-hour care and support.

Diana has served as a long-time disability advocate, her brother inspiring her.

