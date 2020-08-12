Smoke seen across San Diego County from fire burning in Mexico

Cal Fire reported that it is "monitoring a large fire south of Tecate in Mexico. This fire is well inside Mexico and is not a threat to the U.S."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — A fire burning south of Tecate in Mexico is being seen from all over San Diego County.

Cal Fire has tweeted that they are aware of the fire and are monitoring it. They said it is "well inside Mexico and not a threat to the U.S." but it can be seen for miles north of the border.

The SDG&E Alert Wildfire page has cameras that are pointed south and can see the smoke.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System shows the fire location below:

Cal Fire initially posted this tweet at 10:12 p.m. on Monday evening and people all over San Diego have responded to the tweet with photos of what they are seeing from their neighborhoods across the county.

Twitter user @Watsamadau posted the view from Mt. Helix:

From Mt . Helix pic.twitter.com/FIFyq7THNd — Joe Fiume (@Watsamadau) December 8, 2020

@trish_connery posted the view from Santee Lakes on Tuesday:

This was the view today from Santee lakes pic.twitter.com/JS1fUKuY9t — trishgal101 (@trish_connery) December 8, 2020