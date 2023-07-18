Fire crews work quickly to extinguish brush fire in Tierrasanta near I-15

A hillside brush fire temporarily closed the I-15 freeway ramp while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego. Just before 1 p.m., a small fire was reported that quickly spread through the dry brush north of Clairemont Mesa Blvd and Repecho Dr.

The flames and smoke could be seen from traffic along I-15 as well as SR 52. Airborne and ground crews worked to douse the flames, which posed no structural threats and prompted no evacuations, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CHP was also on scene assisting with traffic, temporarily closing ramps to I-15 while crews worked to stop the progress. At 1:37 p.m. SDFD tweeted that the eastward progress of the fire has been stopped but smoke could still be seen from the hillside.

The cause of the fire had not yet been released. Officials asked that people use caution when near the area while crews continue to completely extinguish any hot spots.