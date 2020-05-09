Evacuations ordered for vegetation fire burning near Japatul Valley

As of 3:30 p.m. the fire was between 15-20 acres with a dangerous rate of spread.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest are on the scene of a fire off Spirit Trail Road and Japatul Road in Japatul Valley.

The agencies say the current fire is 300-400 acres and currently has a dangerous rate of spread.

Cleveland National Forest says the community of Carveacre is threatened and evacuation orders have been given.

The fire is currently moving west with winds in the area around 14 mph with gusts of up to 28 mph.

Multiple air and ground resources are on scene fighting the flames.

Cal Fire has dubbed the blaze the #ValleyFire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Update on the #ValleyFire, 300-400 acres, dangerous rate of spread, community of Carveacre is threatened and under evacuation orders. Multiple air and ground resources are on scene and en route. pic.twitter.com/soJR5qbstN — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) September 5, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is in Unified Command with @ClevelandNF on a vegetation fire. Please see below for details. #ValleyFire https://t.co/wAeu9UuMP7 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2020