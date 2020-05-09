Evacuations ordered for vegetation fire burning near Japatul Valley

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest are on the scene of a fire off Spirit Trail Road and Japatul Road in Japatul Valley.
The agencies say the current fire is 300-400 acres and currently has a dangerous rate of spread.
Cleveland National Forest says the community of Carveacre is threatened and evacuation orders have been given.
The fire is currently moving west with winds in the area around 14 mph with gusts of up to 28 mph.
Multiple air and ground resources are on scene fighting the flames.
Cal Fire has dubbed the blaze the #ValleyFire
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.