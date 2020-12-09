Valley Fire | Recap of the week-long fight with east San Diego fire

Firefighters said the cooler weather was a huge help for slowing the rapid spread of the Valley Fire and allowing crews to get more containment by mid-week.

ALPINE, Calif. — The CAL FIRE incident base camp had a handful of engines in the east Viejas Casino parking lot by Friday, which was a dramatic difference from how it looked earlier in the week when it was packed with trucks and engines. Much progress has been made now that the Valley Fire evacuation orders have been lifted.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire was reported 55% contained.

"That makes us very happy, we know people were very frustrated of being out of their homes and not being able to freely come and go,” said Thomas Shoots, CalFire San Diego public information officer.

Starting out on Saturday, September 5, the Valley Fire broke out in the Jamul and Alpine areas prompting mass evacuation orders and road closures as huge flames shot up. There were no signs of stopping Sunday or Labor Day Monday as heavy plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

Then on Tuesday, Santa Ana winds were expected to be a big threat.

“We were very concerned that the winds coming out of the east were going to start pushing our fire west,” Shoots said.

Thankfully, the weather proved to be a major firefighting help as cooler temperatures and low winds allowed crews to build up containment on the blaze that scorched well over 17,600 acres and took over 800 personnel to battle it.

"We're very sad for the loss of 30 homes, but we're grateful that there was no loss of life," Shoots said.

Turning a corner, all Valley Fire evacuation orders are now lifted, helping those like Alpine resident Tom Minga, who couldn't leave or return to his trailer near Japatul Road and Lyons Valley due to road blocks.

"I was prepared but I wasn't prepared to be stuck here for six days. I’m glad now I can go do laundry,” Minga said.

Just because the roads are open, firefighters still want the impacted areas limited to residents only due to the ongoing firefight.

"39% [now 55%] is still not 100%. We are still going to have resources out. We still have hundreds of firefighters out on the line right now,” Shoots said.

Now with easy access for Valley Fire evacuees, many are relieved to finally go home, including one mom and daughter who lived off Carveacre Road and had to move three times this week in order to find a place to stay.

"If it wasn’t a pandemic going on right now, it wouldn’t be as stressful but it is out there. We're ready to go home and take a shower," the pair said from their truck.

Their message to all the amazing crews working on September 11, "God bless the firefighters."

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., the County of San Diego is opening a local assistance center for all those impacted by the Valley Fire at the Rancho San Diego Library in El Cajon.