SouthernFire: Vegetation fire burning near Shelter Valley southeast of Julian

Name: #SouthernFire
Acreage burned: 1,200
Containment: 0%
Fire start: Saturday, May 1, around 5 p.m.
Start Location: 14000 Blk Great Southern Overland, Aqua Caliente in San Diego County
Fire cause: Under investigation
Agencies responding: Cal Fire
Evacuations: Approximately 500 residents have been evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground to Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route
Real-Time Updates:
Saturday 8 p.m. update
Cal Fire San Diego is actively fighting a vegetation fire located on Great Southern Overland, in the community of Shelter Valley southeast of Julian.
The fire has burned at least 1200 acres, with a critical rate of spread. Originally reported before 5 p.m. on Saturday, the fire quickly grew from the initial 40 acres.
At least 500 people have been evacuated from Butterfield Ranch campground to Agua Caliente County Park and 3 structures have been destroyed.
CalFire has named the fire the #SouthernFire.
Red Cross tweeted that volunteers are headed to an evacuation point at Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.