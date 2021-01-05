SouthernFire: Vegetation fire burning near Shelter Valley southeast of Julian

The fire started Saturday evening and has burned 1200 acres with a critical rate of spread.

Acreage burned: 1,200

Containment: 0%

Fire start: Saturday, May 1, around 5 p.m.

Start Location: 14000 Blk Great Southern Overland, Aqua Caliente in San Diego County

Fire cause: Under investigation

Agencies responding: Cal Fire

Evacuations: Approximately 500 residents have been evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground to Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route

Real-Time Updates:

Saturday 8 p.m. update

Cal Fire San Diego is actively fighting a vegetation fire located on Great Southern Overland, in the community of Shelter Valley southeast of Julian.

The fire has burned at least 1200 acres, with a critical rate of spread. Originally reported before 5 p.m. on Saturday, the fire quickly grew from the initial 40 acres.

At least 500 people have been evacuated from Butterfield Ranch campground to Agua Caliente County Park and 3 structures have been destroyed.

CalFire has named the fire the #SouthernFire.

#SouthernFire [Update] Fire is approximately 1200 acres. Approximately 500 residents have been evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground to Agua Caliente. Reported 3 structures destroyed. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 2, 2021

Red Cross tweeted that volunteers are headed to an evacuation point at Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route.

In response to the #SouthernFire, Red Cross volunteers are en route to the Temporary Evacuation Point at Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route. Pls follow the instructions of local authorities & be ready to evacuate if necessary. @CALFIRESANDIEGO pic.twitter.com/6MwLGXOO4v — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) May 2, 2021