Fire crews quickly knock down vegetation fire in East San Diego County

The fire was reported Friday around noon near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road south of I-8 near Granite Hills.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames of a vegetation fire burning near the Granite Hills neighborhood. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m. on Friday near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road, south of I-8, just east of the city of El Cajon where white smoke could be seen from miles away.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and helicopters fought the flames, making airdrops of both retardant and water, which spread to within roughly 400 feet of homes, said Neil Czapinski, a fire captain with the state agency.

Just before 1 p.m., the blaze appeared to be holding within a perimeter of fire retardant dropped by the fixed-wing aircraft, Czapinski said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Many concerned people posted photos and videos on social media of the smoke and flames.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO Any updates on the fire in El Cajon, Granite Hills? pic.twitter.com/EBRSbuuRxU — Andre Pate (@funnylittlebear) May 13, 2022

Due to the fire, roads in the area have been closed to traffic except for emergency personnel according to a tweet by the San Diego Sheriff. People have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Watch Commander: Due to a brush fire burning near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road (Unincorporated El Cajon), @SDSheriff have closed off traffic except for emergency personnel. Please avoid this area until further notice. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 13, 2022

Wildfire season is here in San Diego and the heat and winds are only helping to fuel the concern for wildfires.

Earilier the week, the destructive Coastal Fire scorched 200 acres in Orange County and destroyed or damaged more than two dozen homes in a relentless wind.

The fire began as a 50-foot-by-50-foot spot fire Wednesday afternoon. Within 45 minutes, it covered about 3 acres, then quickly grew to 30 acres, then 150, then 200 by Wednesday evening.