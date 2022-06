The fire near Poway Road and Highway 67 broke out Friday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — The Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire crew is at the scene of a vegetation fire off Highway 67 and Poway Rd., according to Cal Fire.

As of 3 pm, the fire is holding at 25 acres according to Cal Fire tweet.

Multiple agencies are working to fight the Sycamore Fire, with Poway Fire in command.

Highway 67 is closed near the fire and officials are asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

#SycamoreFire in Poway [update] Fire is holding at 25 acres; Poway Fire in command with support from CAL FIRE and cooperating agencies. Highway 67 closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/MrLwmAEnLz — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2022

This is a developing story.