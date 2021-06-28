Forward rate of spread on Vista spot fires stopped

Two apartment complexes in the 2100 block of University Drive were evacuated for about an hour at one point due to the fires.

VISTA, Calif. — Westbound lanes of State Route 78 were closed between Sycamore Avenue and Mar Vista Drive late Monday night due to a series of spot fires in the area, according to Caltrans. Between four and six patches along the highway were burning just before 9 p.m., according to CHP.

As of just after 9:45 p.m., the forward rate of spread had been stopped, fire officials said.

Two apartment complexes in the 2100 block of University Drive were evacuated for about an hour at one point due to the fires but residents were being allowed back in around 10:15 p.m.

One person wrote on Twitter just before 10 p.m. they were evacuated from the Planet Fitness gym in the area due to the fires.

The acreage of the fires was unknown.

The westbound lanes of SR-78 were expected to be closed until at least 11:30 p.m., according to CHP, when they expected to open at least one lane.