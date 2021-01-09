Wildlife run to safety as the Caldor Fire continues to burn in Lake Tahoe

In Christmas Valley, wildlife was running for its life as a bear was on the streets running to get away from the fire.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Caldor Fire has now burned over 200,000 acres of forest in the Sierra Nevada but overnight the weather change is helping the nearly 4,000 firefighters battling the wildfire.

The streets of South Lake Tahoe were empty Wednesday morning under the evacuation notice except for firefighters. In Christmas Valley, wildlife was running for its life as a bear was on the streets running to get away from the fire.

"We can't believe what our eyes are showing us," said Greg Erfani, with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center. "The devastation and the speed at which fire comes through and the fact that these animals are running for their lives."

The wildlife care center moved all its animals out.

"Now they're all in great hands and they're protected and now our staff and our volunteers can go and take care of their own homes that are in danger," said Erfani. "Animals came first for us."

To help fight the flames the Heavenly Ski Resort had its snow blowers on.

"It will help a lot. It's spreading water. It's increasing the humidity so we can get folks in it," said Jed Gains with CAL FIRE.

From above, military aircraft at 18,000 feet are sending back infrared images to guide firefighters to hot spots hidden by the thick smoke.

"Very, very sensitive sensors can pick up any signature of heat," said Joel Kerley with the Department of Interior Bureau and aviation manager. "We'll plot it, we'll get that down to the firefighter on the ground, and they can go attack it."