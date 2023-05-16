Will San Diego finally get an MLS team? Major announcement expected Thursday

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will speak to the press at Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A major announcement regarding the future of Major League Soccer in San Diego is expected on Thursday.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber will speak to the press at Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday morning and is expected to make an announcement on the expansion of Major League Soccer in San Diego.

Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, Chairman of Man Capital and Right to Dream, along with Chairman Cody Martinez, from the Sycuan Tribe and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria are all expected to attend the press conference.

With the announcement on Thursday, San Diego will become home to the 30th MLS franchise in the United States.

