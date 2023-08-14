Will Souplantation ever return to La Mesa?

Many CBS 8 viewers are sounding off on social media asking if Souplantation will ever return to a building in La Mesa.

SAN DIEGO — Many CBS 8 viewers are sounding off on social media asking if Souplantation will ever return to a building in La Mesa. Well, CBS 8 found out the answer.

People have been excited about the possibility of Souplantation making its return to the 9158 Fletcher Parkway location for the last couple of years; writing online:

“The Souplantation in La Mesa is reopening. This is the best news I've gotten in months," wrote a CBS 8 viewer online.

"My Mom actually screaming when I told her Souplantation is coming back," wrote another CBS 8 viewer.

"Souplantation is coming back to SD, and now I have hope for the world,” wrote another.

There was once hope Souplantation would make its return during the summer last year.

CBS 8 went to the location to find out if Souplantation will ever make its return and talked to the manager to find out once and for all.

"I'm a part many of many neighborhood networks including Facebook groups and Instagram groups and social media groups. Everyone is anticipating the return of Souplantation. I try to put as much information out there as possible, but, unfortunately, it's not coming back," said Tamara Kako, Business Manager of Golden Life ADHC.

What was once a Souplantation is now Golden Life ADHC and has been since December 2022.

"It's an adult day health care center with community-based adult services. It's a daycare program for adults and seniors with disabilities," said Kako.

She adds they have some big plans for the center that will be announced next year, but as for now, the dreams of Souplantation coming back are shattered.