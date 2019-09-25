LAKESIDE, Calif. — Crews stopped the spread of a 20-acre bush fire near the 14000 block of Willow Road in Lakeside on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The fire started as a flare-up from a previous two-acre fire in the area.

The agency tweeted an update at 1:30 p.m. saying evacuation orders had been issued for 14402-14470 Willow Rd. Approximately 20 homes were reportedly threatened and Willow Road was closed in the area.

The fire grew from 10 to 20 acres in about thirty minutes during the 1 p.m. hour. Just around 2:15 p.m. Cal Fire announced the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

Ground and airborne crews were working to douse the flames, according to Cal Fire. Lakeside Fire Department also responded to the fire.