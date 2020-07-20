Fire damages La Jolla apartment building

A plumber working inside an apartment building near Windansea Beach accidentally sparked a fire that damaged the three-story structure and displaced a resident.

SAN DIEGO — A plumber working inside an apartment building near Windansea Beach on Monday accidentally sparked a fire that damaged the three-story structure and displaced a resident.

The non-injury blaze in the 300 block of Playa Del Sur Street in La Jolla erupted shortly afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames spread through interior wall spaces from the first floor to the upper stories before crews were able to extinguish them, the city agency reported.