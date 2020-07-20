Fire damages La Jolla apartment building

SAN DIEGO — A plumber working inside an apartment building near Windansea Beach on Monday accidentally sparked a fire that damaged the three-story structure and displaced a resident.
The non-injury blaze in the 300 block of Playa Del Sur Street in La Jolla erupted shortly afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The flames spread through interior wall spaces from the first floor to the upper stories before crews were able to extinguish them, the city agency reported.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 50 minutes.