Winter storms impact COASTER service in San Diego

Days of rain have caused erosion and affected track stability along the San Diego coastline and cliffs.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The winter storms have impacted the stability of our cliffs and coastline and are affecting the already closed rail line connecting San Diego to Orange County.

The water causes the cliffs to erode and can hurt the tracks. Pat Abbott, professor of geology emeritus at San Diego State University said it shouldn't come as a surprise that the rail line is being impacted by erosion.

"The more rainwater you soak into those cliffs, that increases the probability of cliff failures so we're entering an area where there is a heightened concern for sea cliff collapse," Abbott said.

Crews have been working to install ground anchors in the slope above the tracks to stop any further movement.

However, The Orange County Transportation Authority says construction on the rail line between San Clemente and Irvine has been slowed down because of the rain.

Metrolink and Amtrak passenger service has been shut down north of Carlsbad since late September because of slope instability with that line being the only one connecting San Diego and Los Angeles.

The rain we’ve seen is impacting the project to get those tracks secure and stable. Abbott said the ultimate solution is to move the tracks away from the coast.

"I think the main option they're going to consider now is building a tunnel and having the train go underground this time and you wouldn't do that near the beach cliffs at all but somewhere inland," he said.

There’s been no new slope movement since the last report on Thursday. Passenger Service is still closed north of Carlsbad but crews hope to have it reopened in February.