Hundreds of flights delayed at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — Travelers in and out of San Diego International Airport found their flight plans either delayed or cancelled as a another powerful storm heads towards the county, and brutal winter weather continues to batter regions across the United States.

At San Diego International Airport, more than 210 flights were delayed on Friday, 7 canceled, according to FlightAware.

Multiple airlines were affected and experienced delays.

"San Diego International Airport suggests travelers check with their airlines on flight status updates and leave extra time to get to the airport as construction and weather delays are possible," a representative for San Diego International Airport told CBS 8.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, San Diego International Airport’s website showed a pattern of delayed flights throughout the rest of the day.

Historic winter storm

A historic winter storm that stalled off the coast of Southern California made landfall with monumental amounts of rain, mountain snow, and blustery winds.

A testament to the powerful, drenching conditions of a winter storm that battered much of Southern California was proven genuine when the San Diego National Weather Service office issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains for the first time in history.

Storm timeline

According to meteorologists, the rain and mountain snow was said to become more intense and widespread Friday and Saturday.

The North County area of San Diego was forecasted to be the first to experience all the storm offers around 7 p.m.

From 5 a.m. to noon, Saturday morning was expected to be covered with torrential rainfall.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

