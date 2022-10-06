With gas prices so high, could you give up driving?

"Honestly, I get places a lot faster than most people," said Daniel Rodriguez, who does not own a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gas is close to hitting $5 a gallon. But, here in California, it's a lot more expensive. On Friday, the average was $6.42.

At this point, some of you may be considering giving up driving all together. But, what would that actually look like?

Chula Vista resident Will Rhatigan doesn't own a car. He uses a bike or bus to get everywhere, including to his office at the San Diego County Bike Coalition in East Village.

“I have a 14-mile commute to work here in East Village,” said Rhatigan.

Given Rhatigan's passion for cycling, it comes as no surprise that’s where he works.

Two of his co-workers don't have cars as well, including Daniel Rodriguez.



“I go to and from work. I visit my friends. I don’t have to sit in traffic. I don’t have to pay for gas. Honestly, I get places a lot faster than most people because they get there and have to look for parking, while I just pull up and here I am,” said Rodriguez.



Both men say their lives are easier and cheaper without vehicles, and since gas prices have skyrocketed, others are starting to take notice too.



“I talk to folks every day, not just in the office but on the street they'll stop and ask about my bike,” said Rodriguez.



When it comes to running errands, they suggest taking a backpack or cart that connects to your bike.

If needed, you can borrow someone's car. They’re also a big proponents of public transportation.



“Luckily, there is a rapid bus I can take a mile from my house to Downtown San Diego. It only takes 20 minutes,” said Rhatigan.

MTS provides rides on 100 bus routes and three trolley lines across San Diego County.

A spokesperson tells CBS 8, during the first week of May, they saw their highest ridership since the pandemic began, with an average of 216,000 riders per day.

On average, you'll pay $2.50 each way, or you can get a monthly pass, which could make it cheaper depending on how much you use it.



Get to know the MTS schedule, so you can plan around it. Other options include walking or taking an electric scooter.

There's also electric bikes and cars, though it takes a large initial investment before those gas savings start to kick in.

Using some of these alternative methods may seem complex and can sometimes be more time-consuming, but Rhatigan says you get used to it, adding the benefits outweigh it all.

“There's a lot of trouble that goes into maintaining a car, getting gas, registering, getting insurance and that's a lot of time too and harder than figuring out a transit schedule,” said Rhatigan.

WATCH RELATED: Uber drivers feeling 'hopeless' as gas prices hit new record highs (June 2022)