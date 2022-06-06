Woman allegedly steals Door Dash car, crashes into South Park building

A good Samaritan stepped in to help capture the carjacker.

SAN DIEGO — A woman is in jail, accused of stealing a Door Dash driver’s car and crashing it into a building in South Park. A good Samaritan stepped in to help capture the alleged carjacker.

"Car came flying down Fern Street no brakes going 50 or 60 miles per hour," said Christian Siglin, co-owner of Fernside. "Came full steam and kind of plowed into the building behind us."

Siglin said he's seen reckless drivers but never anything like this. Another, man, Nicholas Robert Castillo, explained his close encounter.

"I dove off my chair where I was sitting because I saw it coming from here," Castillo said.

Police said the car was stolen from a man who was making deliveries for Door Dash. He left the car running, and a woman quickly got into the driver’s seat.

The Door Dash driver jumped on the hood of the car as the woman drove away. He flew off when the car hit a street sign. She then took off through South Park.

"You would expect someone to at least hit the brakes at some point, but they flew through this intersection. we see people running stop signs here constantly it's not new to us but seeing people at that rate of speed is scary," Siglin said.

The alleged carjacker ran away after the crash.

"She tried to get another guy's car from right here at the coffee shop," Castillo said.

When that failed, police said she ran into a canyon and a Good Samaritan follower her. The Good Samaritan is Castillo's friend.

"I couldn't chase her because of my knee is all messed but he did definitely he passed me by, and he got her," Castillo said.

The Good Samaritan kept the woman there until police arrived. We're told she was taken to a hospital. The Door Dash delivery driver also went to the hospital with a head injury.



