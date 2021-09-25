Woman, child die in fall from Petco Park prior to game

A witness told News 8 that the woman jumped.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman and a 2-year-old child died Saturday in a fall from Petco Park's third floor onto the street below, police said.

A witness told News 8 that the woman jumped.

The deaths occurred shortly after 3:50 p.m. Saturday, just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived on Tony Gwynn Drive to perform lifesaving measures, but the two were declared dead shortly thereafter, according to Sgt. Clinton Leisz of the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said the husband is being questioned to see if the incident was accidental.