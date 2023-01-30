Police: Woman arrested for "smacking" child in Coronado; fighting with citizens

The mother of a 2-year-old child was arrested in Coronado for child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime.

CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime.

Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.

While officers responded to the call, dispatchers were told the woman had begun fighting with several citizens who noticed the crime.

"The citizens ended up restraining the heavily intoxicated woman until officers could get there," Coronado police said.

Officers determined the suspect was the mother of the 2-year-old victim.

The child sustained visible injuries and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital to be treated, police said.

Officer Amaro with Coronado Police Department arrested the woman accused of "smacking" her 2-year-old child. She was then booked into Los Colinas Detention Center in Santee for felony child abuse and battery, police said.

"We would like to thank the citizens who stepped in and prevented the child from further injury. Thank you..." Coronado police said.