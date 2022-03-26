Woman arrested in connection with deadly Poway crash

22-year-old accused of being under the influence when she rear-ended a motorcyclist late Friday night

POWAY, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody in Poway early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Deputies were called to the 13800 block of Midland Road where they say Astha Rajyaguru was behind the wheel of a sedan when she rear-ended a 59-year-old motorcylist parked along the right side of the roadway.

The motorcylist died at the scene.

Rajyaguru was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility, said Sgt. Lon Nguyen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.