Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she collided with another vehicle in the Balboa Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

The collision occurred at 6:52 p.m. Friday. The 28-year old suspect was driving a Chevy Cruze going Northbound on the 2500 block of Florida Drive when crossed over into the Southbound lane and collided with a 57-year-old woman driving in a Nissan Altima, Officer John Buttle said.

The Nissan's passenger, a 78-year-old woman, sustained an open left wrist fracture. The driver of the Nissan and the suspect were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and the suspect was arrested.