'Rocky' the Monk seal attacks swimmer at Kaimana Beach

SAN DIEGO — In La Jolla, there are beaches that are closed during pup season to help protect sea lions and seals and that is also the case in Hawaii, when it comes to Monk seals.

Well, a women found herself between a mother and her pup and things didn't go so well for her.

The attack took place at Kaimana Beach on the Island of Oahu, when a woman was swimming in an area where a Hawaiian monk seal and pup were coming ashore.

Rocky, the 22-year-old mother seal, gave birth to a pup about two weeks ago.

CBS 8’s Shawn Styles was able to talk with Mia McCarthy and Quincy Carlton who were visiting the area from San Diego.

"A woman was swimming, and she got a little close and eventually was attacked to stay away from the pup,” said McCarthy.

"They're beautiful animals but they're territorial and aggressive when they're nursing a young pup,” said Carlton.

The stretch of beach was roped off with warning signs advising swimmers and beach goers to give them 150-feet of space. Monk seals are listed as endangered.

When the mother and pup first swam near the shore, other swimmer got out of the water, however, the woman that ultimately got attacked did not.

You can hear people yelling at her to get out of the water but by then it was too late, and the mother Monk seal went to protect her pup.

While in the water w/ her pup on 7/24, Hawaiian monk seal RH58 bit a swimmer in Waikīkī. Mothers seals are protective when it comes to their little ones. Please stay at least 150 ft away from mother seals & pups. https://t.co/i9Bmxqu3HI #MonksealMonday #EndangeredSpecies pic.twitter.com/z9vHniv0Tv — NOAA Fisheries PIRO (@NOAAFish_PIRO) July 26, 2022

The seal clearly had the upper hand in the water and the woman had to try to fend off the seal. Those on the beach said that just before the attack, Rocky was barking to locate the pup.

The woman was very lucky as the bites she received to her face, arm, and shoulder could have been much worse.

After the attack, a man in a canoe can be seen helping the woman to shore and then once bystanders on the beach helped pick her up, to get her to First Aid.

She was transported for further aid; her injuries were minor and non-life threatening.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) put out a reminder that Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species that are federally, and state protected.

Violations could result in a Class C felony and a maximum fine of $50,000.