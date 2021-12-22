Woman says rats destroyed $10K in belongings at West Sacramento storage facility

She also captured the moment a rat jumped out of a box and landed on her grandfather.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monet Blas said rats destroyed $10,000 worth of her family’s belongings in a West Sacramento storage facility.

She needed a place to put all of her furniture and belongings before moving into her new home and did extensive research on her decision to go with StorQuest in West Sacramento.

"You’ll also have peace of mind knowing that your stuff will be in great shape when you’re ready to pick it up," she read from the website.

Blas wanted exactly what StorQuest in West Sacramento advertised with their climate-controlled option.

The website reads "count on Storquest to keep it all in mint condition.”

"I was in disbelief," she said. "Everything was ruined from rat vermin, so rat urine, fecal matter."

Rat droppings and bite marks destroyed nearly all of her belongings 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

She captured the moments a rat jumped out of one of the boxes and landed on her grandfather.

WATCH:

"As soon as I alerted them of what had happened, they told me 'yeah, we have a rat problem'," she said. "When I asked why customers were not informed, they said 'because not all units were affected'."

StorQuest required Blas to purchase insurance before storing belongings. She said she bought the insurance through StorQuest, but the fine print in the contract mostly excludes anything damaged from rant vermin, something she didn’t realize until it was too late. In total, she got $400 from StoreQuest.

In addition to the $10,000 worth of items lost, Blas said it’s the priceless items her family is most upset about.

"All of my kids' stuff since they were little," she said. "So it was it was tough."

She said her son lost a toy car collection gifted to him by his now late grandfather.

Reporter Morgan Rynor went to StorQuest in West Sacramento and asked to speak to a manager about Blas’ claims, but she was told to leave the property.

ABC10 also reached out to the district manager multiple days in a row and left messages.

"I just want to make sure others are informed so this doesn't happen to anyone else," Blas said. "I don't want anyone else to lose everything.

Blas is not the only customer to complain about rat infestation at this West Sacramento StorQuest. On Yelp, another complained about their belongings being ruined by rats at the same location, and another said the facility is dirty.