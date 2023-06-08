Woman dies in fall at Three Sisters Falls

The accident at Three Sisters Falls in the Descanso area was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to authorities.

DESCANSO, Calif. — A woman fell to her death Thursday in a popular backcountry hiking and sightseeing spot in the eastern San Diego County highlands.

The accident at Three Sisters Falls in the Descanso area was reported shortly before 10 a.m., sheriff's Lt. Matthew Carpenter said.

The woman, believed to have been in her mid-40s, died as emergency crews were preparing to airlift her to a hospital, the lieutenant said.

Neither her name nor details on the circumstances of the fatal fall were immediately available.