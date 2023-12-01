Woman surprised to find two people hiding in her trunk after crossing U.S.-Mexico border

A woman who crossed into San Diego through the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Tijuana, Mexico, was shocked to discover two people hiding in the trunk of her car.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A woman who traveled into San Diego Thursday morning through the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Tijuana, Mexico, was shocked to discover two people hiding in the trunk of her car about 40 miles from the border.

San Diego police were called to the 5000 block of Pacific Center Boulevard in Sorrento Valley around 5 a.m. by a woman driving to work in San Diego who reported two people jumped out of her trunk.

The woman initially pulled over in a Qualcomm Sorrento Valley parking lot because she heard strange noises from the rear of her car, according to police.

When the woman went to investigate her suspicions, she discovered a man and woman who appeared to be in their 50s, allegedly wearing all-black clothing, lying in the trunk of her blue Toyota Corolla.

The unknown man and woman jumped out of the trunk and ran away from the driver, police said.

The driver was so startled she called the police, according to reports.

Video from OnScene.TV showed officers gathering evidence and searching for the unknowingly smuggled humans into the United States.

The two people hiding in the trunk were not located by authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.