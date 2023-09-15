Woman found dead after border wall fall

SAN DIEGO — A woman fell off the border wall and died Friday afternoon, San Diego Police said.
She fell around 2:36 p.m. south of Siempre Viva Road on Drucker Lane.
First responders and the Medical Examiner are at the scene.
CBS 8 reported earlier this year that San Diego County doctors have seen increasing amounts of border related deaths because of the new height of the wall. The Trump administration ordered certain sections of the wall to be raised up to 30 feet in 2017, including areas in San Diego, Arizona and Texas. By 2019, the number of high-severity injuries at the border wall increased five-fold.
