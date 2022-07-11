Woman found dead beneath Little Italy freeway overpass

Patrol officers and paramedics responding to a report of a person in medical distress found the stricken woman in the 500 block of West Grape Street.

SAN DIEGO — An unidentified woman believed to have been homeless died under suspicious circumstances Monday beneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Little Italy.

Patrol officers and paramedics responding to a report of a person in medical distress found the stricken woman in the 500 block of West Grape Street shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Police Department. The personnel tried in vain to revive her before pronouncing her dead on site.

"The woman appeared to have visible trauma to her upper body," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. "However, officers were unable to readily establish the cause of death based on the scene."