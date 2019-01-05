SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating the death of a woman found in the garage of an Ocean Beach home, prompting SWAT officers to surround the residence and another one less than a half-mile away as police searched in vain for a man seen running from that home, according to San Diego police.

The events that led to the discovery of the woman's body began shortly before 1 a.m., when a man called the San Diego Police Department to ask for a welfare check at a home in the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue.



"The caller said a family member had received a message from his mother, which caused them to be concerned," SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said. "They attempted to call her back but could not reach her. The family believed she (had been) checking on a property in the neighborhood."



Unable to get into the residence, patrol personnel began checking the surrounding area to see if they could find the woman. As the officers searched, the son returned to the home. Seeing his brother, 36-year-old Daniel Chase McKibben, running away from the residence, the man forced entry into the garage and discovered the apparent homicide victim. Police could not immediately confirm the dead woman's identity, according to Dobbs.

About 5 a.m., a special weapons and tactics team was sent to the home where the body was found as officers sought to determine if McKibben had returned and was inside. Several apartment units were evacuated and officers shut down the intersection of Bacon Street and Niagara Avenue during the investigation.

At around 8 a.m., a SWAT team responded to a home near the intersection of Cable Street and Del Mar Avenue. After several hours of trying to contact McKibben with bullhorns there, officers entered and found that he was not in that dwelling. Officials did not immediately disclose how the two residences may have been associated with McKibben.

"The identity of the deceased person and the circumstances surrounding (the) death have not been determined at this time," Dobbs said late Wednesday morning. "(McKibben) is considered a person of interest in the investigation."

Police described McKibben as a 36-year-old white male with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was was last seen wearing a tan shirt and black shorts and wearing a backpack. He is being called a person of interest and wanted for questioning at this time, according to police.



At around 11 a.m., Bacon Street reopened in both directions but the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue remained closed to all traffic until further notice, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Homicide detectives were "interviewing relatives and witnesses to determine what happened, as well as serving search warrants to gather evidence," the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information regarding the killing or the location of Daniel Chase McKibben was asked to call SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.