SAN DIEGO — A woman was badly injured after escaping from her flipped car only to be hit by a passing vehicle in Sabre Springs on Sunday, police said.

At 4:45 a.m., the woman was driving east on Poway Road when she lost control of her car, crossed the median, and flipped her sedan, according to San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros. She then crawled out of the wreck and started walking across the street, when she was hit by a passing car in the westbound lanes.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with major injuries. The driver of the other car, who called 911 to report the accident, cooperated with police.