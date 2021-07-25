Woman, horse survive fall in Carmel Valley

On Thursday, Cowie and Mackie were walking along a trail when one step went horribly wrong.

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Cay Cowie and her 14-year-old horse, Mackie, have been best friends for years. They’re visiting Carmel Valley from Arizona for the summer.

“We slid down,” said Cowie. “We each went down on our knees. I have a visual of her legs going down.”

Cowie said in about 10 seconds, she realized she was in trouble and it was too late to turn back.

“It collapsed and we rolled down the mountain about 150 feet and slid some,” said Cowie. “She actually tried running back up the mountain and the mountain kept collapsing.”

They needed help.

“I thought somebody was coming, but there was nobody,” said Cowie.

Cowie called her grandson, Mikey.

”It was pretty scary,” said Mikey. “It could have been the scariest thing. They both got really lucky and they’re both tough.”

Help was, in fact, on the way.

Cowie said she can’t thank San Diego Fire-Rescue, the San Diego Humane Society, and the different rescue teams enough for their bravery.

”So it’s a miracle,” said Cowie. “They were amazing.”

Miraculously, the two are physically doing well. Cowie said she tore some skin here on her feet. Mackie has some cuts. It’s the emotional toll that will take time.

”The two of us once again need to work on our relationship,” said Cowie. “She’s fearful. She’s never had all four feet off the ground before.”