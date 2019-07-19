SAN DIEGO —

A woman was rescued by San Diego firefighters Thursday night after she became trapped in her car following a rollover crash. A call came in around 8:50 p.m. reporting the single car rollover on southbound Interstate 15 just south of Via Rancho Parkway in Rancho Bernardo.

Fire officials said the driver, who is around 45 years old, was “distracted” and flipped her car several times leaving her trapped. Fire crews were able to free her from the wreckage and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim’s injuries were unknown as of Thursday night.

Chuck Adams with the San Diego Fire Department told News 8 that it appeared two dogs were in the car at the time of the crash. One was seen running on the freeway and Adams said a bystander may have stopped and retrieved that dog. A second dog was taken by paramedics to California Highway Patrol who in turn called animal control who took the dog into their possession. Adams said the second dog seemed to be uninjured.

Adams also called the incident “a lengthy rescue” with the victim trapped for 15 - 20 minutes. Adams said crews did a “fantastic job” of extricating the woman.

Authorities said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and were unsure if the dogs in the vehicle played a role in distracting the driver.