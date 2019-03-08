SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously injured Saturday when she fell from a motorized scooter in the Roseville neighborhood, police said.



The 50-year-old woman was riding a scooter eastbound through the parking lot at 2730 Historic Decatur Road at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday when she tried to adjust her purse, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.



Her purse became caught up in the handlebars and she lost control of the scooter and fell, Martinez said. She struck her head on the ground and suffered a brain bleed and skull fracture.



San Diego Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.