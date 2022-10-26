Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash

Rescue crews arrived on the scene, ripped the car's roof off and pulled the three people out of the wreckage, according to the CHP.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. a white BMW was traveling on the southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 before it went off the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to CHP.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene, ripped the car's roof off and pulled the three people out of the wreckage. A woman died on the scene and the condition of the other two passengers is still unknown, according to the CHP.

CHP officials are investigating the cause of the crash.