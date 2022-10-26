Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 3:15 a.m. a white BMW was traveling on the southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 before it went off the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to CHP.
Rescue crews arrived on the scene, ripped the car's roof off and pulled the three people out of the wreckage. A woman died on the scene and the condition of the other two passengers is still unknown, according to the CHP.
CHP officials are investigating the cause of the crash.