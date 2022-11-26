x
Woman on motorcycle killed after running red light in Otay Ranch

A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in the Otay Ranch area of Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police.

Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision. 

Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya is a reasonably new intersection built near the Otay Ranch area of Chula Vista.

The intersection parallels a Chevron gas station and a brand-new living area with apartments, townhomes, and small shops. 

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a serious crash involving a female motorcyclist and a compact SUV, according to Sergeant Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department. 

A person who witnessed the crash told officers they saw the motorcycle enter the intersection against a red light. 

“The motorcycle then struck the side of the compact SUV, which had entered the intersection on a green Light,” the press release continued. 

The female motorcyclist was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, a major trauma facility, where the 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead, Sgt. Molina said. 

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 

Anyone that witnessed the collision or with additional information was asked to contact Officer Ed Christopher of the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at (619)476-5392 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. 

