Woman killed, man injured in three-car collision in Oceanside

The collision happened at about 11:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of northbound El Camino Real and Fire Mountain Drive

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Oceanside in which one of the drivers was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, police said Saturday.

The collision happened at about 11:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection

of northbound El Camino Real and Fire Mountain Drive, according to Sgt. David Paul of the Oceanside Police Department Traffic Services Unit.

A vehicle going southbound on El Camino Real crossed the center

median, striking a fire hydrant and then traveling into oncoming traffic. The

vehicle then collided with two vehicles going northbound on El Camino Real,

causing one of the vehicles to roll over.

Paul said Oceanside resident Dalila Jebrail was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the vehicle that hit the other two vehicles was

injured and taken to a hospital, the sergeant said. He was being investigated

on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

Another person involved in the collision complained of pain but was

released on his own recognizance, Paul said.