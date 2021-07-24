Woman killed, man injured in three-car collision in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Oceanside in which one of the drivers was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, police said Saturday.
The collision happened at about 11:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection
of northbound El Camino Real and Fire Mountain Drive, according to Sgt. David Paul of the Oceanside Police Department Traffic Services Unit.
A vehicle going southbound on El Camino Real crossed the center
median, striking a fire hydrant and then traveling into oncoming traffic. The
vehicle then collided with two vehicles going northbound on El Camino Real,
causing one of the vehicles to roll over.
Paul said Oceanside resident Dalila Jebrail was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the vehicle that hit the other two vehicles was
injured and taken to a hospital, the sergeant said. He was being investigated
on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
Another person involved in the collision complained of pain but was
released on his own recognizance, Paul said.
Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call Paul at
760-435-4431.