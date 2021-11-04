x
Woman missing in Fallbrook, last seen near Woodcreek Drive

Elena Roy was last seen Wednesday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Credit: San Diego Sheriff

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Authorities are seeking the public's help Thursday to find an 83-year-old Fallbrook woman.

Roy is white, 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to deputies.

Deputies say she was last seen in a tri-tone -- white, light blue, dark blue -- top with dark pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

    

