Woman robs Mission Valley hotel at gunpoint; caught with hotel room key maker in SUV

SAN DIEGO — A woman accused of robbing a hotel clerk at gunpoint in Mission Valley was taken into custody by use of a K-9 Sunday morning.

San Diego police responded around 5 a.m. to River Leaf Inn, a hotel located in the 2400 block of Hotel Circle Place, following reports of a robbery, according to San Diego police.

SDPD learned that a woman held a River Leaf Inn clerk at gunpoint and stole the hotel’s room key creator, an unknown amount of cash, and allegedly the hotel clerk’s $700 Dolce Gabbana shoes before fleeing the scene, according to a witness.

The suspect was later located in the Mission Valley area after San Diego police released a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert to officers in the area, police said.

Video from OnScene.TV showed the female suspect wearing a blue NAVY hoodie, being taken into police custody at gunpoint, and by use of a K-9.

The suspect's blue midsized SUV had black trash bags covering the front and back license plates.

Police took the female suspect into custody without incident and proceeded to clear her vehicle, a process to ensure no other suspects or victims were in the vehicle.

The suspect had several peculiar items in her car, including a hotel room key creator, an iPad, and Dolce Gabanna shoes - all stuffed in a black duffle bag on the passenger's side floor.

Police also recovered a firearm from her vehicle.

The woman appeared remorseful and distraught in a video captured by Onscene.TV as she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the rightful owner, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crime was encouraged to contact San Diego County crime stoppers at (888) 580-8477.