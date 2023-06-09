Woman testifies about day she says she was held captive, attacked inside Palm City home

44-year-old Rafael Reyes Banda faces kidnapping, rape charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A 43-year-old woman took the witness stand for a second day in the kidnapping and rape case against Rafael Reyes Banda.

She testified she returned to the defendant's home in March to retrieve stolen items she had left there. She said on the porch she saw a woman sitting in a chair, with her hands tied up.

"I knew I was [expletive]," she testified.

She told the judge that Banda beat the woman with his fists over and over.

"I knew something bad was going to happen to me," she testified.

The woman is testifying as part of a conditional exam. Out of fear her life is in danger or she may flee the country, prosecutors requested her testimony be entered into evidence now. A preliminary hearing has not been held yet for the defendant.

Banda was arrested in March. He faces charges of kidnapping and rape. In August, prosecutors filed an amended complaint charging Banda with murder.

The alleged victim testified Wednesday, that Banda told her to cut up the dead woman's body and take it with her.

According to San Diego Police, the initial call came on March 15. Officers with the San Diego Police Department Southern Division responded to the scene and found the woman, who further stated "...for approximately the last 24 hours, she had been held captive by a male suspect at a nearby residence," a press release from Lieutenant Jud Campbell of San Diego police stated.

The woman told officers she had known the male suspect for about a week before the incident.

"The woman stated that the male had threatened her with a gun, sexually assaulted her, and there was a dead body inside the residence," Lt. Campbell said.

The woman escaped her captivity and flagged down a passing motorist who called 9-1-1.

"I don't know who she is but god bless her. That was pretty brave of her," said Alfonso Castro, who lives in the area.