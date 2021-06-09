Woman shot in the back near Belmont Park in Mission Bay

A witness told News 8 the victim was a well-known vendor at Belmont Park and that she was talking as she was being loaded into an ambulance.

SAN DIEGO — A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday evening after being shot in the back at the historic Belmont Park amusement park in Mission Bay.

The shooting was reported at 9:54 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle told City News Service.

Witness Kelly Sexton told News 8 she heard at least 10 shots ring out with some of the bullets hitting her own vehicle. Sexton said the victim was a well-known vendor at Belmont Park named Denise. She said Denise was talking as she was being loaded into an ambulance.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital, but her condition was not available as of late Monday, Buttle said.