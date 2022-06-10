North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

Victims were unable to speak at Michael Carmichael's sentencing hearing.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside.

Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe.

“I was driving to work – I work the night shift – and I was on a windy kind of dark road. There was a car pulled off to the side of the road. I passed the car. It was a Camry,” Engel said.

It was 11:30 p.m. She had a bad feeling about the car with flashing red and blue lights that started following her.

“I kind of was suspicious right away because it was not the kind of car that cops drive,” she said.

The man following her on North River Road and allegedly impersonating an deputy was Michael Carmichael, who was driving a white, Toyota Camry, Engel said.

“It was like swerving back and forth, flashing his high beams at me. Obviously, this person wanted me to pull over,” Engel said.

But Engel did not pull over. Instead, she drove to a well-lit intersection and called 911.

Suddenly, the car with the flashing lights was gone.

The following month, on June 13, police arrested Carmichael in Fallbrook after a deputy noticed him on the side of the road pulling over a different woman.

Carmichael fled the scene and crashed his car into a tree.

Deputies found sheriff's tactical gear, including a pellet gun, brass knuckles, and a baton.

“They say he didn't intend to assault anybody. I don't know how they can know that, considering he had all these dangerous weapons in his car,” Engel said.

Carmichael was charged in court with 10 felonies, including allegations that he had stopped seven different drivers between April and June of 2022. In a plea deal, Carmichael ended up pleading guilty to one felony count of evading arrest and one felony county of impersonating an officer.

The other felonies were dropped as part of a plea bargain, including the charge associated with Engel’s incident.

“That plea bargain kind of happened out of nowhere behind the victims. We weren't taken into consideration at all,” Engel said.

To make matters worse, Engel and other victims were unable to speak at Carmichael's sentencing hearing on September 27, because of a miscommunication about the specific department in Vista court where the hearing was held.

“I wanted to speak in court because I wanted to ask them to give him a fair punishment. I don't feel that letting him back out on probation is at all beneficial to anybody,” said Engel.

Carmichael was sentenced to one year in jail. With good behavior and other jail credits, he has to serve about half of that sentence. His projected release date is November 10. He will be on probation for the next three years.

“All I can say is just be safe. Don't ever pull over for someone if you don't feel safe. Wait till you're in a lit intersection,” Engel said.

CBS 8 reached out to the San Diego County District Attorney's office seeking comment. The office did not provide a statement for this report.