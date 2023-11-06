Women tussle with officers investigating South Bay crash

Video shared with CBS 8 showed several officers struggling to detain two uncooperative women who showed up at the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Egger Highlands.

SAN DIEGO — Officers with San Diego police had to detain two women in the Egger Highlands area who interfered with a hit-and-run investigation late Saturday night.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed several officers struggling to detain two uncooperative women who show up at the scene of a hit-and-run crash near 16th Street and Palm Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

"Don't [expletive] touch me," a woman exclaimed as two officers struggled to detain a woman who was throwing punches and kicks at two sworn San Diego Police Department officers.

A man in handcuffs who was allegedly found rummaging through a BMW sedan that was involved in the hit-and-run crash walked into the frame of video as officers struggled with an incoherent woman.

As the officers struggled to detain one woman, another instigated the situation as she screamed profane remarks at officers, at one point, even picking up the bodyworn camera of an officer off the ground to record the struggle alongside her iPhone.

"Give me back my camera," an officer said to the unidentified woman who instigated the situation.

"All you guys are seeing this! He has no right to touch my camera," the woman screamed at onlookers watching the scuffle unfold.

Once officers were able to detain one woman, the other was detained for being intoxicated in public.

"I can smell alcohol from you," an officer told the woman before placing her in handcuffs.

When officers were able to detain the first two women who were interfering with the hit-and-run investigation, another with an undercut and ponytail arrived on the scene and began screaming "Why is she detained" while recording officers with her cell phone at close range.

San Diego police could not immediately clarify if any formal charges were brought against any parties involved, or if the driver who left the scene was found by authorities.

No significant injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.